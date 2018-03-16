Soles4Souls wants your old shoes to help people in developing countries

A nonprofit organization collecting old shoes and sending them to people in the world’s poorest countries just opened a new warehouse in Norcross.

It’s one of five new centers across the country. They just opened their doors, but already thousands of shows have been donated.

If you have old shoes at home just sitting in your closet collecting dust, this organization will take them. They take any kind of footwear in any condition because they say someone somewhere in the world needs it.

Stacy Raymonville is quickly becoming known as the shoe lady.

“This is my full time job, so I’m regional donation center manager,” she said.

From heels to tennis shoes to even sports shoes, she’ll take them all.

“I meet people who go ‘I have shoes in my car right now, I’ve just been driving around with them and I don’t know where to put them,’” she said.

Every shoe makes a difference, even if it’s just one shoe.

“When they’re in rice fields, for example, having shoes that don’t match are not necessarily a big deal,” she said.

These shoes help create sustainable jobs, many in developing nations.

“A person who is living on $2 a day, if they are able to sell a pair of shoes for $10, they are pretty much able to feed their family,” Raymonville said. “Twenty pairs of shoes can provide housing for an entire year in Haiti.”

Since its inception in Nashville in 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries and all 50 states. For Raymonville, collecting shoes is personal.

As a native of Haiti, where 80 percent of the people live below the poverty line, sometime people just can’t afford shoes and kids sometimes go without.

“The unfortunate reality is many times kids are left vulnerable to illnesses,” Raymonville said. “To furnish them a brand new pair of shoes and stop that is amazing.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do so in Norcross or at several locations around Metro Atlanta. You can find a drop off site HERE.

