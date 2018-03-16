34 Georgians arrested in child sex sting Operation Southern Impact II

A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.

Operation Southern Impact II was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and focused on people who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.

The operation was planned for four months and culminated in a two-day sting that included search warrant executions, undercover operations and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

A total of 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated in the operation, and arrestees ranged in age from 17 to 72.

According to a release: During the operation, 136 search warrants were executed and 100 knock and talks were conducted in those eight (8) states. During those search warrants and knock and talks, 736 digital devices were previewed and 1,255 digital devices were seized. Of those devices seized, 235 were mobile phones. These investigative actions resulted from both reactive cases such as cybertips received by each ICAC Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and proactive cases such as peer-to-peer investigations and proactive, online undercover investigations.

Thirty-four people were arrested in Georgia due to this investigation, and many of the arrests involved the possession and/or distribution of child pornography. Six of the Georgia arrestees traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor.

The operation was a coordinated effort between the following local, state, and federal criminal justice agencies in Georgia:

Alpharetta Police Department

Athens-Clarke County Police Department

Atlanta Police Department

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Bartow County Sheriff’s Office

Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Cartersville Police Department

Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office

Clayton County Police Department

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Cobb County Police Department

Columbus Police Department

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

DeKalb County Police Department

Department of Community Supervision

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Duluth Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Floyd County Police Department

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

GA Fusion Center – GBI-GISAC

Glynn County Police Department

Gordon County Sheriff’s Office

Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office

Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Henry County Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

Houston County Sheriff’s Office

LaGrange Police Department

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Lilburn Police Department

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Marietta Police Department

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office

Peach County Sheriff’s Office

Polk County Police Department

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Roswell Police Department

Sandy Springs Police Department

St. Mary’s Police Department

United States Marshal’s Service

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

In Georgia, the arrestees, ranged in age from 17 to 63. Some of their occupations included construction worker, truck driver, disc jockey, youth director, and a restaurant worker. Those arrested in Georgia were charged with crimes pursuant to O.C.G.A. 16-12-100.2, Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007. Additional charges are likely and other arrests will occur after analysis of seized digital devices.

Those in custody and charged in Georgia as part of Operation Southern Impact are:

Wesley Bunker, 27, W/M, Rome, GA, retail store employee

Tony Burton, 52, B/M, Lawrenceville, GA, unemployed

Eric A. Burgess, 17, W/M, Suwannee, GA, student

Jason R. Cash, 34, W/M, Monroe, GA, electrician

Anthony L. Crane, 39, W/M, Cartersville, GA, construction worker

Jeffery Declouet, 46, W/M, Suwannee, GA, IT support employee

Mark D. Driver, 36, W/M, Fort Valley, GA, truck stop employee

Kyam Forsyth, 25, W/M, Eatonton, GA, unemployed

Bill E. Garner, 54, W/M, Resaca, GA, unemployed

John Garrett, 62, W/M, Roswell, GA, former manager of commercial bus service

John P. Hart, Jr., 63, W/M, Sandersville, GA, unemployed

Aaron C. Helton, 36, W/M, Adairsville, GA, unknown

Bryan E. Holloway, 45, W/M, Winston, GA, truck driver

Mark Horn, 31, W/M, Dallas, GA, vocational training non-profit employee

Gordon L. Ingebritsen, 53, W/M, Duluth, GA, unemployed

Shawn M. Kemp, 31, W/M, Cedartown, GA, postal employee

Nicholas Knight, 29, W/M, Dublin, GA, unemployed

Jeffery Lance, 26, W/M, Silver, Creek, GA, school board employee/church youth director

Donald Allen McFall, 31, W/M, Columbus, GA, unemployed

Stephen McGatha, 49, W/M, Cedartown, GA, unknown

John Clark Miller, 57, W/M, Winder, GA, glass company technician

Jonathan Okelly, 37, W/M, Douglasville, GA, unknown

Andrew Orr, 34, W/M, Marietta, GA, part-time freighter

Daniel Pacheco, 27, H/M, Tucker, GA, disc jockey

Hershell Kyle Pirkle, W/M, age 29, restaurant worker

Eric Wolfgang Rauth, 35, W/M, Elgin, Illinois, unknown

Benjamin F. Smith, 41, W/M, Byron, GA, civilian employee at AFB

Bryan F. Stisher, 35, W/M, Roswell, GA, online tutor

Karl K. Strenth, Jr., 28, W/M, Leesburg, GA, unknown

Thomas C. Toler, 54, W/M, St. Mary’s, GA, human resources

Darren Alan Vincent, W/M, 47, Trion, GA, manufacturing worker

A number of arrests were made that were not directly related to child pornography but rather as a result of the investigative actions taken during Operation Southern Impact II. More specifically, these arrests consisted of offenders that were found to be non-compliant with the terms of previous criminal sentences.

Darlene Johnson, 49, W/F, Valdosta, GA, unemployed

Michael Thor, 45, W/M, Valdosta, GA, unemployed

Stephon B. Gary, 31, W/M, Valdosta, GA, unemployed

