34 Georgians arrested in child sex sting Operation Southern Impact II

ATLANTA (CBS46) -
A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.
Operation Southern Impact II was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and focused on people who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.
The operation was planned for four months and culminated in a two-day sting that included search warrant executions, undercover operations and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
A total of 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated in the operation, and arrestees ranged in age from 17 to 72.
According to a release: During the operation, 136 search warrants were executed and 100 knock and talks were conducted in those eight (8) states. During those search warrants and knock and talks, 736 digital devices were previewed and 1,255 digital devices were seized. Of those devices seized, 235 were mobile phones. These investigative actions resulted from both reactive cases such as cybertips received by each ICAC Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and proactive cases such as peer-to-peer investigations and proactive, online undercover investigations.
Thirty-four people were arrested in Georgia due to this investigation, and many of the arrests involved the possession and/or distribution of child pornography. Six of the Georgia arrestees traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor.
The operation was a coordinated effort between the following local, state, and federal criminal justice agencies in Georgia:
- Alpharetta Police Department
- Athens-Clarke County Police Department
- Atlanta Police Department
- Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
- Bartow County Sheriff’s Office
- Camden County Sheriff’s Office
- Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
- Cartersville Police Department
- Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office
- Clayton County Police Department
- Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
- Cobb County Police Department
- Columbus Police Department
- Coweta County Sheriff’s Office
- Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
- DeKalb County Police Department
- Department of Community Supervision
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Duluth Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Floyd County Police Department
- Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation
- GA Fusion Center – GBI-GISAC
- Glynn County Police Department
- Gordon County Sheriff’s Office
- Gwinnett County Police Department
- Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office
- Hall County Sheriff’s Office
- Henry County Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Houston County Sheriff’s Office
- LaGrange Police Department
- Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
- Lilburn Police Department
- Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
- Marietta Police Department
- Naval Criminal Investigative Service
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
- Peach County Sheriff’s Office
- Polk County Police Department
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Roswell Police Department
- Sandy Springs Police Department
- St. Mary’s Police Department
- United States Marshal’s Service
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
In Georgia, the arrestees, ranged in age from 17 to 63. Some of their occupations included construction worker, truck driver, disc jockey, youth director, and a restaurant worker. Those arrested in Georgia were charged with crimes pursuant to O.C.G.A. 16-12-100.2, Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007. Additional charges are likely and other arrests will occur after analysis of seized digital devices.
Those in custody and charged in Georgia as part of Operation Southern Impact are:
- Wesley Bunker, 27, W/M, Rome, GA, retail store employee
- Tony Burton, 52, B/M, Lawrenceville, GA, unemployed
- Eric A. Burgess, 17, W/M, Suwannee, GA, student
- Jason R. Cash, 34, W/M, Monroe, GA, electrician
- Anthony L. Crane, 39, W/M, Cartersville, GA, construction worker
- Jeffery Declouet, 46, W/M, Suwannee, GA, IT support employee
- Mark D. Driver, 36, W/M, Fort Valley, GA, truck stop employee
- Kyam Forsyth, 25, W/M, Eatonton, GA, unemployed
- Bill E. Garner, 54, W/M, Resaca, GA, unemployed
- John Garrett, 62, W/M, Roswell, GA, former manager of commercial bus service
- John P. Hart, Jr., 63, W/M, Sandersville, GA, unemployed
- Aaron C. Helton, 36, W/M, Adairsville, GA, unknown
- Bryan E. Holloway, 45, W/M, Winston, GA, truck driver
- Mark Horn, 31, W/M, Dallas, GA, vocational training non-profit employee
- Gordon L. Ingebritsen, 53, W/M, Duluth, GA, unemployed
- Shawn M. Kemp, 31, W/M, Cedartown, GA, postal employee
- Nicholas Knight, 29, W/M, Dublin, GA, unemployed
- Jeffery Lance, 26, W/M, Silver, Creek, GA, school board employee/church youth director
- Donald Allen McFall, 31, W/M, Columbus, GA, unemployed
- Stephen McGatha, 49, W/M, Cedartown, GA, unknown
- John Clark Miller, 57, W/M, Winder, GA, glass company technician
- Jonathan Okelly, 37, W/M, Douglasville, GA, unknown
- Andrew Orr, 34, W/M, Marietta, GA, part-time freighter
- Daniel Pacheco, 27, H/M, Tucker, GA, disc jockey
- Hershell Kyle Pirkle, W/M, age 29, restaurant worker
- Eric Wolfgang Rauth, 35, W/M, Elgin, Illinois, unknown
- Benjamin F. Smith, 41, W/M, Byron, GA, civilian employee at AFB
- Bryan F. Stisher, 35, W/M, Roswell, GA, online tutor
- Karl K. Strenth, Jr., 28, W/M, Leesburg, GA, unknown
- Thomas C. Toler, 54, W/M, St. Mary’s, GA, human resources
- Darren Alan Vincent, W/M, 47, Trion, GA, manufacturing worker
A number of arrests were made that were not directly related to child pornography but rather as a result of the investigative actions taken during Operation Southern Impact II. More specifically, these arrests consisted of offenders that were found to be non-compliant with the terms of previous criminal sentences.
- Darlene Johnson, 49, W/F, Valdosta, GA, unemployed
- Michael Thor, 45, W/M, Valdosta, GA, unemployed
- Stephon B. Gary, 31, W/M, Valdosta, GA, unemployed
