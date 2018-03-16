Police respond to CBS46 regarding midtown assault

Atlanta Police admit to CBS46 that they did not meet with two women the night they called 911 after being assaulted by a homeless man in midtown. The incident happened last Wednesday on 14th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Kaley Webb and her friend Sacha said they feared for their safety while walking home from dinner. They called 911 after a homeless man grabbed them on the sidewalk near the W-Hotel in front of the Windsor Apartments.



After no sign of police, they called 911 again and said no one ever showed up to make sure they were okay and to document the incident.



"We have to acknowledge that we had a citizen that called, obviously when you listen to that 911 call she was very concerned. She was upset, she appeared shaken up and we didn’t come out and meet with her and that’s not something that is acceptable," said Sgt. John Chafee with Atlanta Police.



Atlanta Police said they did send an officer out later that evening, but four days passed before a someone met with the women to fill out an incident report. One reason, the women originally turned down an opportunity to meet with police. Nevertheless, officers are now investigating the incident.



"It is concerning to us, we’ve assigned an investigator to this case, we’re following up on it, the investigator has potential lead on this case," said Chafee.

If police are able to locate the homeless man involved in the assault, they said they could charge him with simple battery. APD has brought in several commanders to look at this incident and they intend to review and make changes to their method of response if necessary.

