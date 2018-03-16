Video shows Cobb County students blocked from walking out

The Georgia ACLU said they received reports from students claiming they were physically stopped from leaving their schools during the national walkout.

Some said they were intimidated by police officers standing in front of doors, but until now, the complaints have only been words and second-hand stories.

On Friday, CBS46 obtained a cell phone video recorded by North Cobb High School student Liam McFarland, and it is the first known piece of evidence appearing to support that narrative.

It's difficult to see, but the student who recorded the video says people standing in front of the exit are school staff, and one is a police officer. McFarland says when his group tried to walk out, they were forced to sit in the hallway instead of protesting the way they planned.

The Georgia ACLU says anytime a student is physically blocked from peacefully protesting, that's a First Amendment violation.

When CBS46 showed the video to people picking up students at North Cobb High, we found a woman with a different take on it.

"If there had been a shooting, God forbid, I would have been pissed if they weren't protected," she said.

Rebecca Monroe says when she first heard about the walkout, she immediately thought it could be a target for the next school shooter.

"Going out at a set time, for a set amount of time, a shooter would know exactly where the students are and when to strike, so there could have been another tragedy," said Monroe.

The Cobb County School Board has been silent on the subject. When students confronted them with public statements at their Thursday night meeting, board members gave no response.

CBS46 tried to contact the superintendent in person Friday morning, but he refused to meet with us.

