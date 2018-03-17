Son nearly kills father with a single gunshot to the head

A Douglas County family was rocked to its core Friday evening when a son shot his father, and then fatally turned the gun on himself.

Joel Sticher, 49, shot his elderly father in the head and then pulled the trigger on himself with a single gunshot to the head, according to his mother.

When officers arrived at the residence on Lynn Avenue at 7:52 p.m. the father was coherent and responsive as his wife and neighbor administered aid.

The father was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A motive for the shooting is not known at the time, but police are actively investigating the incident.

