"I will come with a gun and shoot you," man convicted of terrorist threats

A Cobb County man will spend two years in prison for violent threats he made to staff at a local nursing facility in 2017 following the loss of a family member.

Last year on April 21 John Wallace entered the Signature Healthcare facility enraged as he believed nurses were responsible for his sister's death.

"I will kill you, I will come with a gun and shoot you all," screamed Wallace while pointing at five employees and forcibly trying to enter the nurses station.

Police were notified of the incident by nurses who were able to flee the facility and call 911. Several of the nurses who stood outside believed Wallace's loud banging on the counter and nurse's carts to be gunshots.

Soon after Wallace was located at Kennestone Hospital where he was taken into custody. He continued to make threats while in the patrol car, according to police.

While on trial, Wallace denied threatening anyone, and instead, claimed the nurses were conspiring against him.

However, on March 16, 2018 a jury saw things differently and convicted Wallace of five counts of terrorist threats.

In total, he was sentenced to 10 years, with two served in custody and the remaining on probation.

Wallace, who is a native of Liberia, may also face deportation following his release, says Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.