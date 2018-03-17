Women earn more than men in Chamblee

In most towns in the U.S. women only earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man brings home, but in Chamblee women are bringing home the bacon in a big way typically earning $1.37 for every dollar brought home by a man.

That is far more than anywhere else in the country according to data found in a recent Huffington Post article.

Lindsey Cambardella, an attorney who grew up in Dunwoody, is now CEO of translation and interpretation business Translation Station.

"I actually worked with the author to kind of look at some of the data and kind of dive into why," says Cambardella.

The article 'A Different Kind of Gender Gap' features seven place where women earn more than men.

A group funded by the Pew Charitable Trust looked at Census data and 2700 location in the country with more than 10000 workers.

Chamblee was one of only six municipalities and one county that flipped the script on the gender gap.

"I think it is attracting a certain type of person."

All of the cities where women earn more are diverse suburbs in large metro areas.

Another factor mentioned in the article is that men's wages may be lower in communities like Chamblee because of a high number of male laborers, many of whom are immigrants working without documentation, and will work for less.

