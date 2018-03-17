Church holds weekend prayer drive-thru

Some drivers in DeKalb County were able to receive prayer Saturday morning without having to leave their cars.

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur held a prayer drive-thru.

Drivers made a quick detour into the church parking lot and received prayer from church members.

Those who turned in did not have to attend the church to receive prayer.

In fact, church leaders say they hope to reach those who don't normally attend service.

"Prayer is so greatly valued and needed by so many people, and they feel blessed when they can receive it and so we felt lead to really just make it available in a fresh, brand new way," said Senior Pastor Jerry Black.

