Church holds weekend prayer drive-thru

Some drivers in DeKalb County were able to receive prayer Saturday morning without having to leave their cars.More >
Mental health issues have been top of mind lately from politics to schools to crimes.More >
A suspect in a possible home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
Police have arrested two suspects and are currently searching for a third involved in a carjacking.More >
The water billing woes continue for customers in one metro Atlanta county.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.More >
CBS46 obtained a cell phone video which appears to back up claims made by students that they were blocked from leaving their school during the national walkout.More >
The Superintendent of Cobb County Schools, one of the only in metro Atlanta to threaten students with punishment for walking out this past Wednesday, has seen his stance put the district in the national spotlight.More >
