Horses stop traffic with trot down the highway

Metro Atlanta drivers were in for quite the show Saturday morning when a herd of horses stopped traffic.

A total of 10 horses from Little Creek Horse Farm trotted through an open gate and ended up on the highway.

Motorists came to a stand still as county police blocked off traffic ensure the safety of both motorists and the horses.

Brad Williams, who works at the farm, said Rumor was the last of the herd to be escorted back home.

