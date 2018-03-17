Family kicked off Southwest flight after 2-year-old wouldn't sit in her own seat

A family got tossed off a southwest Flight bound for Atlanta all because their toddler wouldn't initially sit in her own seat.

The plane was on taxi in Chicago when the flight attendants told the father to put his 2-year-old girl in her seat, according to WGN in Chicago. He was trying to calm her nerves by holding her, according to another passenger on the plane.

Despite the child finally sitting down in her own seat, the pilot turned the plane back to the gate. That's where police were waiting to escort the family off the plane.

The end of the incident was captured on video by another passenger. The video shows the passengers being asked to leave the plane, but doesn't show the beginning of the incident.

Southwest Airlines says they regret the inconvenience to everyone. The family was booked on the next flight.

CBS46 reached out to Southwest Airlines, and they responded with the following statement:

After pushback Wednesday evening, Flight 1683 to Atlanta returned to the gate at Chicago Midway to allow a Southwest Customer Service Supervisor to board the aircraft. Our initial reports indicate a conversation escalated onboard between the crew and a customer traveling with a small child. We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved. The traveling party was booked on the next flight to Atlanta after the original flight continued as planned. We will reach out to the customer to listen to any concerns they have about their experience and look forward to welcoming them onboard again soon.

