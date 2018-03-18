1 dead, another injured in QuikTrip double shooting

An overnight double shooting at a Lithonia QuikTrip has left one man dead and a second victim in serious condition.

Police responded to a call regarding an altercation between two men at the gas station in the 2000 block of Panola Road at 8:30 p.m.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The victim who was shot in the head succumb to his injuries. The shooter is in police custody.

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.