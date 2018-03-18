1 dead, another injured in QuikTrip double shooting

One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
Joel Sticher, 49, shot his elderly father in the head and then pulled the trigger on himself with a single gunshot to the head, according to his mother.More >
A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.More >
A man was shot in the head and a seven year-old boy was also struck by a bullet during a shootout at a home on Atlanta's northwest side late Thursday night.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
A total of 10 horses from Little Creek Horse Farm trotted through an open gate and ended up on the highway.More >
Some drivers in DeKalb County were able to receive prayer Saturday morning without having to leave their cars.More >
Mental health issues have been top of mind lately from politics to schools to crimes.More >
A suspect in a possible home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
CBS46 obtained a cell phone video which appears to back up claims made by students that they were blocked from leaving their school during the national walkout.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
