Child among those injured in motor club shooting

Two people have been fatally shot and four others including a child were wounded at Headhunters Motor Club Dragway in Eatonon.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m, according to authorities.

The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.

Henry "Markel" Dorsey, 35, was transported to Navicent Medical Center, 33-year-old Nerocus Peaks and 8-year-old Kollun Turner, who was shot in the leg, were treated at Putnam General Hospital.

Zakeriyah Sanders, an 18-year-old female, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Putnam General then transferred St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.

Details surrounding the cause of the shooting have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS46 as we continue to update the story.

Copyright 208 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.