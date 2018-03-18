Hospital evacuated when truck delivering liquid oxygen wrecks

An entire hospital was evacuated overnight when a tanker truck carrying liquid oxygen flipped in Dahlonega.

Around 11:30 p.m. Chestatee Regional Hospital evacuated, according to a Lumpkin County spokesperson.

The tanker truck was en route to the hospital when the accident occurred. As a result of the wreck, the truck developed a small leak and the liquid oxygen was moved to another tanker.

No word on when the hospital will resume business, but it may take up to 36 hours.

People are urged to avoid the Crown Mountain Drive and Mountain Drive area.

