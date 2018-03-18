Foundation helps disabled athletes compete in races

Thousands of people took over Centennial Olympic Park Sunday morning for the Georgia Publix Marathon, half-marathon and 5K.

Among the participants were dozens of assisted athletes like 16-year-old Lizzie.

"We volunteer to run every year and they give us an athlete to push and we're blessed to push Lizzie this year," said Leslie Citarella.

Two Atlanta-based foundations partnered up to support inclusion of disabled athletes in this year's race.

The wheelchair athletes are with Titan Wheelchair Sports, a foundation which helps to make those with physical challenges more independent. The Kyle please foundation, which aims to promote success for people living with disabilities provided the racing wheelchairs.

"This race is so cool," said Citarella. "I don't think people even know that this foundation exists. It's grown over the last several years. The first time I was involved there were 17 teams and this year there are 58."

The teams covered 13.1 miles in the half-marathon and the race was extra special because it fell on the same day as the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies.

"It was awesome," said 18-year-old Noelle Ford after the race. "The scenery was amazing. I got to see a lot of people. It was amazing."

The 58 wheelchair athletes couldn't have done it without the support of those who pushed them to do their best in more ways than one.

"I kind of heard about it through one of the triathlon clubs I was with and learned more about the foundation," said Matt Reese. "I came out three years ago. It's truly amazing. You see the smiles on everyone's faces, parents faces."

Despite their physical challenges, these wheelchair athletes prove they can compete just like everyone else.

