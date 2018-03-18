Dozens pay their respects to fallen firefighter

A metro Atlanta firefighter who lost her life saving someone from a burning apartment building was honored for her service on Saturday.

The funeral for Stacey Boulware was held in Powder Springs.

Boulware, 44, died in the line of duty last week after suffering a heart attack.

Her coworkers honored the hero who put her life on the line since 1999. Dozens of Cobb County first responders led the procession to the service.

"We're considered family. We honor our fallen," said Lieutenant Dan Dupree. "She had just returned from two call."

With two fire engines raising their ladders, crossing them high above and guiding the procession underneath to burnt hickory church.

"It reminds us of our own mortality, and there's a hole to fill. There probably won't be another Stacey.'

The church flag flying at half staff served as a reminder of the hardships of a firefighter's job, life and ultimate sacrifice.

"Unfortunately we deal with tragedy so much that sometimes we become hardened or callused to it. We're still human, however, an it does take its toll."

