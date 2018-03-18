Showers, storms expected in Atlanta Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta Monday with isolated severe storms possible.

Alerts

There are currently no severe weather alerts for north Georgia.

Timing

Monday morning

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected in metro Atlanta Monday morning, but the severe weather threat is low in the morning.

Monday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and storms are possible in metro Atlanta Monday afternoon and evening. Starting Monday afternoon, isolated severe storms will also be possible, although any severe weather will be dependent on whether or not there's enough heating in metro Atlanta.

Monday night

As a cold front moves into north Georgia, showers and storms are expected to develop along the cold front late Monday into early Tuesday morning. These storms could also be severe.

Weather threats

Scattered rain and lightning will be the greatest threats for Monday. If an isolated severe thunderstorm develops over your area, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

