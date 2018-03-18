Suspects break into home, kill man during burglary

Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.

Authorities were called to the home on Scholar Drive in Lawrenceville just after 3:30 p.m.

The two suspects tied up the victim, his wife, and daughter in the living room. The 45-year-old victim was shot and killed when he broke free of the ties, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say the suspects were possibly wearing traffic vests and walked into the house with no sign of forced entry.

