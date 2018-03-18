Suspects break into home, kill man during burglary

Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
Joel Sticher, 49, shot his elderly father in the head and then pulled the trigger on himself with a single gunshot to the head, according to his mother.More >
Joel Sticher, 49, shot his elderly father in the head and then pulled the trigger on himself with a single gunshot to the head, according to his mother.More >
A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.More >
A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a coordinated operation between eight states in the Southeast.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
A man is facing DUI charges after he smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County and the entire incident was caught on dash cam video.More >
A man is facing DUI charges after he smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County and the entire incident was caught on dash cam video.More >
During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!More >
During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!More >
A Gwinnett County girl who had been missing since Friday has been found safe.More >
A Gwinnett County girl who had been missing since Friday has been found safe.More >
For servicemembers who give the ultimate sacrifice, their families often suffer the most. CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer shows how Folds of Honor is providing families financial peace.More >
For servicemembers who give the ultimate sacrifice, their families often suffer the most. CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer shows how Folds of Honor is providing families financial peace.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >