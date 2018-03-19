Woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe

A woman who police say was possibly kidnapped by her boyfriend has been found safe.

It all happened around 11 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Tiffany Lane in Canton.

Police say they received a 911 call about a possible home invasion and when they went to investigate, they saw a vehicle quickly leaving the scene. When officers tried to make contact with the woman who called police, she didn't answer her door.

They believe the woman, identified as 29 year-old Brittany Young, may have been possibly abducted by her ex-boyfriend, 32 year-old Calvin Elliot.

They were believed to be traveling in a black, 2007 Acura TL with the Georgia license tag RHC9353.

Young was later located safe around 4:30 a.m. in Canton while Elliot was found in Pickens County.

Police are still not sure if this was a kidnapping.

It is unclear if Elliot or Young will face any charges.

