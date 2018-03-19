Mattie's Call issued for missing man with autism

Police are continuing to search for a missing man diagnosed with autism who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.More >
Stacey Boulware was a firefighter who lost her life saving someone from a burning apartment building. On Saturday her coworkers honored the hero who put her life on the line since 1999.More >
A Cobb County man will spend two years in prison for violent threats he made to staff at a local nursing facility in 2017 following the loss of a family member.More >
CBS46 obtained a cell phone video which appears to back up claims made by students that they were blocked from leaving their school during the national walkout.More >
Police have arrested six people following a drug raid at a home in Cobb County on Wednesday.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
