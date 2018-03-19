Mattie's Call issued for missing man with autism

Police are continuing to search for a missing man diagnosed with autism who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Angelo Michael Messineo, 21, was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of Evanston Court in Marietta shortly before 5 p.m.

It is unclear where he may have been headed but police say he likes to walk in the woods. They say he is mid-functioning and may not know his way back home. They believe he could become nervous if approached and may clap loudly if he is startled.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, white polo shirt and blue jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Marietta Police at 770-235-1915.

