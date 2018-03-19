Man struck during trooper-involved shooting in Hapeville

A man was struck during a trooper-involved shooting in Hapeville early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Central Avenue near the interchange with I-75.

The shooting was the result of a chase that began after officers noticed the vehicle had a stolen license plate on it. During the chase, Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted several PIT maneuvers. At one point, the vehicle drove on and continued towards the trooper, who then opened fire, striking one of the suspects.

The man is currently in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The trooper was not injured.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

GBI investigating trooper-involved shooting. Reportedly began as chase, ended in Hapeville on N. Central Ave. Condition of suspect shot unknown @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bTFjfBa7Gf — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) March 19, 2018

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.