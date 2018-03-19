Another metro Atlanta community to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

The city of South Fulton is the latest metro Atlanta community to ask citizens if they'd like to decriminalize marijuana.

Officials are expected to vote on Tuesday on a controversial proposal that would keep people out of jail if they're caught with an ounce or less of marijuana.

A town hall meeting will be held Monday night at the South Fulton complex at 6:30 p.m. The proposal has the support of the mayor pro-tem.

Possession of marijuana is still illegal but if the proposal passes and you're caught with less than an ounce, you would face a fine of $150 instead of jail time, similar to a traffic violation.

South Fulton only recently became its own city and it's already looking to join the ranks of other metro-Atlanta communities that have taken similar steps. DeKalb County's Clarkston first led the way in 2016, marking a historic change in how Georgia deals with marijuana possession.

The biggest change in the area came last year when voters in the city of Atlanta decided to decriminalize marijuana.

Opponents have made their concerns clear, marijuana is still an illegal drug and it can be dangerous. And if you're caught by state police or federal authorities, you will be punished accordingly.

