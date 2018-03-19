Fatal traffic accident leaves two dead, one injured - CBS46 News

Fatal traffic accident leaves two dead, one injured

Two motorists involved in a Monday morning traffic accident have been pronounced dead.

The accident occurred in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two occupants died on the scene, and a third victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

