Man charged with vehicular homicide following wreck

Sandy Springs Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane following a fatal wreck Sunday, March 18.

The crash occurred on I-285 E near Roswell Road.

Authorities determined two collisions occurred the location. The first was a three vehicle collision involving a Honda Accord, an Infinity G35, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The second incident involved a Toyota Sequoia.

The Toyota swerved to avoid the first crash. The driver lost control and the vehicle struck a guardrail on the shoulder of the road causing it to overturn. The passenger, 54-year-old Susan Cho, in the vehicle was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Cho was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old David Cho was charged by police. Cho was transported to an area hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash.

