Former Morehouse College basketball coach Arthur McAfee Jr. passes away

The Morehouse College community is mourning the loss of legendary basketball coach Arthur McAfee Jr.

The former longtime Maroon Tigers basketball coach passed away March 13. Monday, former Morehouse player and current coach Grady Brewer spoke exclusively to CBS46 about loss of an Atlanta icon.

"My heart is heavy. I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm happy," said Coach Brewer.

Coach McAfee guided Morehouse's basketball program for 35 seasons. He also was the college's athletic director. It was a hybrid role where he was more focused on players' success after college rather than putting up championship banners over the court that is now named after him.

"I consider him a coach that players loved to play for because he gave you opportunities to make mistakes. And he would tell you to learn from your mistakes. But the true thing for you to do is correct the mistake and not continue to make the mistake."

With 464 careers wins, Coach McAfee is Morehouse's winningest coach here at Morehouse College. But for those that knew him best, they say his influence went well beyond athletics.

"The main thing that he always wanted you to do is be responsible and make sure you get as much education as you can as a young man."

Digging through the archives Brewer watched an old video from Morehouse's 19-90 division two final four game.

"When you get to this point its too bad that someone has to lose. But I'm happy that we weren't the ones that didn't lose."

And listening to Coach McAfee's postgame interview, you can hear the competitor and the compassion.

"He wants to beat you when you play but in the end we're still people and we're still gentleman and we still have to live with one another."

Coach McAfee will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Before the funeral, Morehouse will host a public viewing on campus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel from 9:30 a.m until 11 a.m.

