Man writes $14 check; Business duplicates it for $5,000

Only about one in ten people still write paper checks according to the Federal Reserve.

If you know someone who still does, perhaps a parent, you’ll want them to watch this story. A woman was shocked when she learned a company had used the account/routing numbers on her father’s check to produce unauthorized, unsigned checks and steal more than $5,000 from his account.

The daughter made a fraud claim with her father’s bank, but she says she was told that because the first check was legitimate, the bank viewed that as authorization for other checks. Better Call Harry reached out to the bank for an explanation.

