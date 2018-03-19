Atlanta Bike Report: Ten new miles of bikeways constructed in 2017

A new report says more bike paths were brought to the city of Atlanta in 2017, along with an increase in the number of people using bike share.

For 11 years Rebecca Serna has been riding a bike. She is also the Executive Director of the non-profit Atlanta Bicycle Coalition.

"It's how I get around the city," said Serna. "I just find it really empowering to get places on my own power," said Serna.

Serna advocates for Atlanta's cyclists and says it has gotten a lot better in the last years.

"I would say we are much more bike friendly as a city than we ever have been in the past," said Serna.

The city's first bicycle report says in 2017, ten new miles of bikeways were constructed and more than 25,000 people rode relay bike share.

"They allow us to track the trendlines," said Serna.

Serna says the points addressed are important especially affordability to which the city says there will be focus in communities that require access to affordable transportation options.

"If you can't afford to live in the newly bikable community and you're displaced, as its getting more bikeable that's a problem," said Serna.

According to Serna, trends in this report help because they're always pushing for more investments.

"For every million you spend on a bike lane, you're going to generate more jobs than you would have building a roadway and you're going to allow people to have access to that affordable mode of transportation," said Serna.

She says this report can also pin point other issues that still need to be addressed.

"That bike lane is only as good as the worst intersection it crosses," said Serna.

Serna tells CBS46 reporter Jasmina Alston, a street that is safe enough for someone to ride a bike on is also safer for everyone else and overall Atlanta is headed in that direction.

