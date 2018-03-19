Paulding County School District takes steps to ease racial tensions

Racial tensions at North Paulding High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks after video of white students using racial slurs to refer to African-Americans surfaced. But, now Paulding County School District is making steps to ease some of the tensions.

"We want all of our kids to feel a part of the Paulding community," said Cassandra Dobbs, the newly hired Director of Diversity and Engagement.

The Paulding school district is hoping to bridge the racial gap created after the video of North Paulding High School cheerleaders went viral. The video highlights what many say is an issue of racial bulling that wasn't being addressed at the school.

"My daughters would come home crying each day or each week about someone calling them the n word or monkey," said parent Beverly Warren, in a February interview.

For weeks, Warren and other parents said school and district officials refused to take action, eventually the NAACP got involved and parents were granted a meeting with the superintendent. Since then, the district has appointed Dobbs to serve as their Director of Diversity and Engagement.

Dobbs says she's working to address concerns from parents and students to help everyone find common ground.

"When the attention came so suddenly and repeatedly it was kind of hard to digest, but I think we've taken it as a learning opportunity. Our primary focus is on teaching and learning and whether we unintentionally perhaps made a family, or child, or anyone, not feel included as part of our learning community it was not our goal."

Dobbs has been on the job for just over a month, but has already conducted several workshops and other training classes for school staff. She is also creating an action plan and standard protocol to address racial and bullying concerns but she says the solution goes beyond the classroom.

“I can facilitate conversation, I can provide training but we need our parents, we need our business owners, we need those in our faith base community, everybody. This is Paulding and we represent Paulding. To the nay sayers, I can't say I cannot fix it all but I can be a point of contact for folks to reach out to," added Dobbs.

