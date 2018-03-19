Dani Jo Carter testifies in Tex McIver murder trial

Dani Jo Carter re-created for a jury the night her best friend of 40 years was shot and killed by her friend's husband, Tex McIver.

"When he said ‘Darling hand me my gun,’ and she said ‘Tex, I don't even know where your gun is,’ and he said ‘It's in the console.’"

She said McIver asked for his gun because he thought they were in a bad neighborhood off of the Edgewood Ave. Exit of I-75. But the gun didn't go off until they were stopped at a red light near the 12th and Piedmont intersection, which is about a three miles away.

"I saw a puff of smoke and I could see his hands,” Carter said. “And I saw the gun."

Carter said Diane turned around and yelled at Tex.

"Diane turned around and said 'Tex, what did you do?'"

After that, Carter said Diane lost consciousness. Carter asked Tex where she should go and he directed her to Emory.

"What was his demeanor like?" Chief Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker asked.

"He was holding her head saying 'Diane, Diane,' but [he was] contained," Carter said.

Carter said at one point McIver told her to slow down.

"He told me I need to be careful that there might be people out there walking with baby carriages," she said.

Surveillance video shows they eventually made it to Emory sometime after 10 p.m. That's when McIver called his attorney.

"He said, ‘I know this doesn't look good.’"

After that, Carter said McIver asked her to lie to police.

"He looked up and looked past me and said ‘Dani Jo, I don't trust these guys. I’ve seen how these things go down. I'd hate for you to get wrapped up in this."

Carter said she refused. Then left to meet with the hospital chaplain.

Carter met with police that night and gave a statement. She testified that two days after Diane died, Tex asked to meet with her at his condo. She said he asked her to tell him what she remembered happened.

Mcvier started writing down what she was saying, but then she told him "Tex those are my memories, you need your own memories.’”

A few hours later she snuck into McIver's room while he was getting a massage and took back the piece of paper that he wrote the statements on.

Carter testified that a few days after Diane died, they discussed her will. She said she told Tex that Diane would be disappointed she didn't change her will in time to leave something to her godson, Austin Schwall. Carter said Tex then told her they had previous appointments to change their wills but he had to cancel a few of them.

Carter said that was odd because Diane was very prompt and rarely every canceled appointment.

Court will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. Carter is expected to return to the stand.

