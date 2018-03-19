Tornado safety tips

If you're under a risk of tornadoes, here are some tips to keep you safe.

Watch vs Warning

A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible in your area, but not actually occurring. Watch the weather closely, and download the CBS Weather App for real-time updates.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has either developed, or a potential tornado has been detected by radar. If you are under a tornado warning, TAKE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY.

Safety tips

If you are under a tornado warning, do the following:

Get to a basement, safe room or interior room.

Make sure you're on the lowest floor of your home or apartment.

Remember to stay away from windows.

A small, center room is the best place to be, such as a bathroom or closet without windows.

Remember to get as low as possible.

Cover your head to protect yourself from flying objects. If possible, put a mattress or blankets over your head.

If you're outside or in a car, try to get inside to safety.

