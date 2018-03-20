Cleanup begins across Metro Atlanta after line of severe weather - CBS46 News

Cleanup begins across Metro Atlanta after line of severe weather moves through area

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Brittany Miller/WGCL) (Source: Brittany Miller/WGCL)
HARALSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.

There are reports of heavy damage in the Buchanan area in Haralson County and crews are working to clear trees and debris from roadways.

Haralson County Schools are closed Tuesday because of storm damage throughout the county. 

Meanwhile, there were reports of fires in Gwinnett County, where crews were able to put out two separate fires in Lilburn and Lawrenceville. No injuries were reported at either event, and lightning is believed to be the cause of both fires. 

Trees were reported down across areas of Fulton County. 

Just west of the Metro Atlanta area, Jacksonville, Alabama was ravaged by severe weather. Numerous buildings across the city were damaged, including West Point Baptist Church and some areas of Jacksonville State University's campus including the Coliseum at Jacksonville State

The National Weather Service is expected to travel to Haralson County to survey the area and determine if a tornado touched down. 

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46