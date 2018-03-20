Cleanup begins across Metro Atlanta after line of severe weather moves through area

Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.

There are reports of heavy damage in the Buchanan area in Haralson County and crews are working to clear trees and debris from roadways.

Haralson County Schools are closed Tuesday because of storm damage throughout the county.

#HaralsonCounty schools will be closed Tuesday due to storm damage. pic.twitter.com/OEfHBv9E9q — CBS46 (@cbs46) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, there were reports of fires in Gwinnett County, where crews were able to put out two separate fires in Lilburn and Lawrenceville. No injuries were reported at either event, and lightning is believed to be the cause of both fires.

Trees were reported down across areas of Fulton County.

Fulton Co. Dispatch: Campbellton Redwine Road in Palmetto closed due to trees across roadway. — CBS46 (@cbs46) March 20, 2018

Just west of the Metro Atlanta area, Jacksonville, Alabama was ravaged by severe weather. Numerous buildings across the city were damaged, including West Point Baptist Church and some areas of Jacksonville State University's campus including the Coliseum at Jacksonville State.

The National Weather Service is expected to travel to Haralson County to survey the area and determine if a tornado touched down.

