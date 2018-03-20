Officer hospitalized after crashing into fallen tree

An Atlanta Police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after crashing into a fallen tree in northwest Atlanta.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and Woodward Way.

Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for observation and is expected to be okay.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

