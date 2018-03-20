CBS46 surveys damage after powerful storms rip metro Atlanta

A huge swatch of storms ripped through metro Atlanta overnight, toppling trees and downing power lines, leaving severe damage in its path.

South Fulton County

A subdivision in Fairburn bore the brunt of the damage. Nearly every home along Chestnut Street inside the Chestnut Ridge subdivision was damaged during the storm.

CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson recorded a Facebook Live Tuesday morning, showing the damage to the neighborhood.

West Georgia

In western Georgia, Haralson County was hammered by raging winds and baseball sized hail, which damaged vehicles and pelted homes. The damage was so bad, Haralson County and Bremen City Schools were forced to close on Tuesday because debris in the roadways made it impossible for bus drivers to navigate.

CBS46's Adam Harding was in Buchanan, where the roof of a self-service gas station island was completely blown over.

