Child found unharmed, woman's hands zip tied as thieves ransacked home

Police are searching for two Lawrenceville men suspected of committing a home invasion.

The incident occurred March 11 at a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover West Court.

Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.

The woman says she gave the vandals a ring she was wearing and asked that they not harm her or the child, according to the police report.

Upon arrival to the scene, police saw lights on and observed movement.

Soon after the woman frantically emerged from the home with her wrists zip tied together and screaming he son was in the house.

Police entered the home and found the 6-year-old sitting in an upstairs closet playing on a tablet.

Every room in the house was ransacked including crawl spaces and the attic.

Neither woman or child appeared to be physically harmed.

A K9 officer located a camouflage ski mask in a nearby residence on Rock Springs Road.

Police say the suspects are described at Hispanic.

Anyone with information can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers (404) 577-8477, or Detective Montero at (770) 513-5372.

