Child found unharmed, woman's hands zip tied as thieves ransacked home

Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.More >
The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.More >
The 22-year-old was apprehended at a Morrow Walmart where police noticed he had several injuries.More >
The 22-year-old was apprehended at a Morrow Walmart where police noticed he had several injuries.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.More >
A man is facing DUI charges after he smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County and the entire incident was caught on dash cam video.More >
A man is facing DUI charges after he smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County and the entire incident was caught on dash cam video.More >
During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!More >
During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!More >
A Gwinnett County girl who had been missing since Friday has been found safe.More >
A Gwinnett County girl who had been missing since Friday has been found safe.More >
Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.More >
Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >
Powerful storms producing large hail and catastrophic winds ripped through the southeast overnight, leaving serious damage in its path and leaving thousands of people in the dark.More >
Powerful storms producing large hail and catastrophic winds ripped through the southeast overnight, leaving serious damage in its path and leaving thousands of people in the dark.More >
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >