All clear given after threat called in at World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.

The World of Coca-Cola was evacuated while authorities and law enforcement investigated the threat. The all-clear was given and the World of Coca-Cola is in the process of re-opening to guests.

An official statement was released after the threat was issued:

Today at our World of Coca-Cola attraction, we were notified of a potential threat to the safety of our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the facility while local law enforcement investigates the validity of the claims. We are closely monitoring the situation. World of Coca-Cola will remain closed until further notice. We will re-open as soon as the safety of the building is confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.