Investigators seek tips after woman found in river

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips as they investigate the death of Shanequa Sullivan.

The 23-year-old autistic woman was found dead in the Yellow River in Newton County earlier this month, one month after she was last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The cause and manner of death are pending. Investigators haven’t ruled out anything.

“There’s still a whole lot of questions that we have,” said Jeff Alexander, an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sullivan worked for a janitorial service at the airport. Alexander said on the afternoon of February 4, Sullivan’s MARTA card did not work, so she couldn’t get onto the train to go home from work.

Surveillance video shows her walking back into the airport. Investigators said she used a co-worker’s phone to place some calls. Investigators are using search warrants to learn more about those calls and if she reached anyone. It’s not known what happened to her after that.

“At this point we’re almost as far as we can go, that’s why we’re asking for some help,” said Alexander.

A fisherman found Sullivan’s body in the Yellow River in early March. Alexander said the medical examiner said her body could have been in the water for three or four weeks.

There are some details investigators are keeping close to the vest.

“We’ll just say the clothing she was last seen in is not the clothing that she had on at the time she was found,” said Alexander.

He said Sullivan, who was autistic and ADHD, functioned more on the level of an 11 or 12 year-old.

He said, “She would talk with anybody in the airport. I asked her family if she would get in a car with somebody she didn’t know, she has never done that before.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

