Heavy winds blow metal artwork off midtown building

Everyone who walked by the Icon Midtown Apartments Tuesday couldn’t help but look up at the missing metal piece that flew off the side of the building during Monday night’s storms.

“It’s pretty amazing that something that big could’ve fallen,” said Paul Mallory, who works down the street from the apartments. “It’s kind of scary thinking that we had that bad of a storm come through,” he added.

The black metal circles on the building are part of an art installation that hangs at the intersection of West Peachtree Street NE and 14 Street NE. High winds blew off the top half of the largest metal disc. It flew down the street, causing the busy 14th to be shut down for several hours Tuesday morning and afternoon.

“It took me almost two hours and I don’t live far. I think I’m like 5 miles away,” said Anna Zabinski.

The Icon Midtown Apartment building is owned by Miami-based development company, The Related Group. A PR firm for the group said Tuesday afternoon, they’re still to make sure the rest of the circles are safe.

“I really hope that they’re keeping everything up to code, making sure that all of this is safely secured because something like this could happen again and hopefully no one gets hurt,” Mallory said.

Ed Allen, Senior Vice President of Development of The Related Group sent the following statement to CBS46:

During high winds last evening, a metal panel became detached and was carried from our development site. Fortunately, there were no injuries and we are now working with our construction management team to remove the remaining debris as efficiently and safely as possible,” said Ed Allen, Senior Vice President of Development for The Related Group. “Our goal is to minimize any further traffic congestion and allow everyone to go on with their day. The safety of nearby residents and on-site crew has always been our top priority.

