Heavy winds blow metal artwork off midtown building

Everyone who walked by the Icon Midtown Apartments Tuesday couldn’t help but look up at the missing metal piece that flew off the side of the building during Monday night’s storms.More >
Everyone who walked by the Icon Midtown Apartments Tuesday couldn’t help but look up at the missing metal piece that flew off the side of the building during Monday night’s storms.More >
The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.More >
An Atlanta Police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after crashing into a fallen tree in northwest Atlanta.More >
An Atlanta Police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after crashing into a fallen tree in northwest Atlanta.More >
The city of South Fulton is the latest metro Atlanta community to ask citizens if they'd like to decriminalize marijuana.More >
The city of South Fulton is the latest metro Atlanta community to ask citizens if they'd like to decriminalize marijuana.More >
March Madness is coming to Atlanta. The Sweet Sixteen south region of the tournament is being hosted at Philips Arena this week.More >
March Madness is coming to Atlanta. The Sweet Sixteen south region of the tournament is being hosted at Philips Arena this week.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.More >
Several areas around Metro Atlanta are beginning the cleanup effort after a strong line of severe weather ripped through the Southeast.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >
Powerful storms producing large hail and catastrophic winds ripped through the southeast overnight, leaving serious damage in its path and leaving thousands of people in the dark.More >
Powerful storms producing large hail and catastrophic winds ripped through the southeast overnight, leaving serious damage in its path and leaving thousands of people in the dark.More >