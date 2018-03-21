Austin bombing suspect killed after detonating bomb inside vehicle as officer converged on him

The suspect linked to a series of bombings that terrorized the city of Austin, Texas is dead after he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle while attempting to flee police Wednesday morning.

CBS affiliate KEYE in Austin reports the US Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force - Austin Division - gathered the video and helped the lead agencies get an idea of where the suspect was located. That led them to a Red Roof Inn location in Round Rock, Texas.

Officers surrounded the hotel and waited for a tactical team to arrive but the suspect got in his vehicle and began to leave. Officers then converged on the vehicle and the suspect detonated a bomb, killing him instantly.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries after being blown back by the explosion.

The suspect has not been positively identified. He's only described as a 24 year-old white male.

Police have not determined a motive for the bombings.

Watch: Austin PD Chief Brian Manley press conference (app users, tap here for the video)

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.