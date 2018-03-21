Police hope witness will come forward in search of fake officer who sexually assaulted women

New developments in the case involving a man allegedly posing as a police officer who pulled two women over and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Police say there was a white sedan that passed by the impersonator moments before he pulled over and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Terrell Mill Road in Cobb County. He's also suspected of a similar crime just hours before on Nash Road in northwest Atlanta.

In both cases the man is white, around 6-feet tall, and he's wearing a dark colored jacket with a star-shaped badge on it.

The victim in northwest Atlanta told police she was stopped by a dark colored sedan with a blue light bar on its roof. The police impersonator approached her car and sexually assaulted her.

Police advise anyone who is concerned about who is pulling them over to drive slowly with their hazard lights on until reaching a well-lit area. You can also call 911 to make sure you're being stopped by an actual officer.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.