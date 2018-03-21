Stone Mountain man arrested for stealing from night deposit boxes

A Georgia man is in custody after he allegedly stole money from several Shreveport apartment complexes.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release Tuesday, said 37-year-old Charles Epps, of Stone Mountain, faces 10 counts of simple burglary, forgery and criminal conspiracy. He's being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Jail records did not indicate if he has an attorney and the sheriff's office did not know whether he's represented by a lawyer.

Prator says in September 2016, money orders were taken from the night deposit drop boxes of 10 complexes. He says Epps is accused of altering, forging and negotiating the money orders at different locations from Shreveport to Atlanta for a $27,421 loss.

Prator's office did not indicate how Epps became a suspect in the case.

