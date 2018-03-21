Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday afternoon

A wind advisory will go into effect beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and is expected to last into the evening hours.

The advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties: Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-Chattooga Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup-Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington-Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs-Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley-Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster-Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler-Montgomery and Toombs.

The National Weather Service says you can expect sustained winds of up to 20 miles per hour with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects and trees and tree limbs could be blown down. There may also be power outages as a result. Use caution while driving as well.

A Much colder day ahead. Temps will be about 20 degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the low 50s. On top of that, it will be very windy. @CBS46 #Wednesday #Chilly pic.twitter.com/ekhx35xEDu — Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) March 21, 2018

