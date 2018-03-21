Mattie's Call issued for missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia, diabetes

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for a missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia and diabetes, last seen in late February.

Jonathan Caldwell, 40, was last seen around 6 p.m. when he left his home on the 5600 block of Star Flower Drive in Ellenwood.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

He's described as a black male, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3641.

