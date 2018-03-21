Fulton Co. DA monitoring Nick Gordon incidents in FL

The Fulton County District Attorney is monitoring the recent domestic violence accusations and arrests of Nick Gordon in Florida.

This, as the CBS46 Bulldog has obtained the police reports and 911 calls on Gordon's latest troubles, and explains why Gordon's actions there, are under the microscope here.

Nick Gordon you may remember was the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown--daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Her unexplained death at her Roswell home three years ago is still under investigation. And investigators haven't forgotten about Gordon.

Gordon was arrested this week for the second time this month.

He was booked in an Orlando jail for violating a no-contact order following a domestic violence arrest involving his current live-in girlfriend just days earlier.

Family members calling 911 out of fear for the victim's safety.

"We are trying to get her help," said the caller. "She has battered womens syndrome and is being manipulated brainwashed and controlled."

Last summer Gordon was arrested for battery on the same victim.

But in the most recent incident, it was Gordon who claimed he was the victim.

"She's putting her hands on me," he sobs in a 911 call.

"I have scratches... oh my god... she ripped my shirt."

He continues to tell the operator, "I feel so lame, cause I'm getting beat up by a woman... she just threw a bottle... please..."

His girlfriend would later tell deputies, it was Gordon who punched her in the face repeatedly, pulled her hair, and left her bloodied and bruised.

In January of 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in the bathtub and later died. The Fulton County coroner--not able to determine if it was accidental, suicide or homicide.

A judge later issued a $36 million dollar judgment against Gordon for her wrongful death.

But criminal charges have never been filed.

Bobby Brown has said domestic violence led to his daughter's death.