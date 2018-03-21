Star witness reveals surprising story in Tex McIver murder trial

Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
Police say the homeowner called 911 and was able to state her location before a male voice was heard and the call was disconnected.More >
The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.More >
The two deceased victims are 24-year-old Jestin Dunn and 23-year-old Shurron Havior.More >
The 22-year-old was apprehended at a Morrow Walmart where police noticed he had several injuries.More >
The 22-year-old was apprehended at a Morrow Walmart where police noticed he had several injuries.More >
Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
Gun owners rallied at the Georgia State Capitol to demand lawmakers hold a hearing for House Bill 10, a bill that would ban assault weapons.More >
Gun owners rallied at the Georgia State Capitol to demand lawmakers hold a hearing for House Bill 10, a bill that would ban assault weapons.More >
A man struck during a trooper-involved shooting in Hapeville early Monday morning has been charged with driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.More >
A man struck during a trooper-involved shooting in Hapeville early Monday morning has been charged with driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.More >
Everyone who walked by the Icon Midtown Apartments Tuesday couldn’t help but look up at the missing metal piece that flew off the side of the building during Monday night’s storms.More >
Everyone who walked by the Icon Midtown Apartments Tuesday couldn’t help but look up at the missing metal piece that flew off the side of the building during Monday night’s storms.More >
The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The suspect linked to a series of bombings that terrorized the city of Austin, Texas is dead after he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle while attempting to flee police Wednesday morning.More >
The suspect linked to a series of bombings that terrorized the city of Austin, Texas is dead after he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle while attempting to flee police Wednesday morning.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
This wraps up a two week investigation conducted by the FBIMore >
This wraps up a two week investigation conducted by the FBIMore >