Man killed in fatal Carroll County fire

A Carroll County man is dead after a fire at his home late Wednesday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at the home on the 100 block of Holiday Drive in Carrollton.

The victim, only described as a 57 year-old man, was the only person at home at the time of the fire. His cause of death is unknown but officials believe he likely died of smoke inhalation.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

No word on what caused the fire. The home is a complete loss.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.