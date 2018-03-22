Program aims to link minority businesses to Super Bowl festivities

Atlanta is still months away from hosting Super Bowl 53 and a new program is hoping to match small minority-owned businesses to contractors for the big game.

The program is called "Business Connect" and is a partnership between the National Football League and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee.

Interested business owners have until May 15 to apply for the program.

Once they're approved, they'll go into a book of businesses and contractors will then choose from that list.

"The exposure will give us access to contracts we could never network on our own to get," says BJ Waymer of the NFL Business Connect program. "It's important to us that we have an impact on these businesses and let them become a piece of creating this wonderful experience for the community that is the Super Bowl."

Waymer says he's grateful for the opportunity to develop their business on a national level.

According to the program's website, for your business to become eligible, you'll have to meet the following guidelines:

Have a physical office in one of the twenty (20) counties that make up the Metro Atlanta area:

Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton

Be 51% owned by a minority, woman, veteran or LGBT individual and certified as one of the following:

Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB)

Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender Business Enterprise (LGBTBE)

Have been in operation for three (3) or more years in one of the twenty (20) counties in Metro Atlanta

Provide a good or service requested by the program

Must be in good standing and eligible to do business with the City of Atlanta

