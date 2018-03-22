Man says he was kicked off flight because of t-shirt design

An Atlanta man says he was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta to Arizona because another passenger complained about a design on his t-shirt.

Justin Mallory says he was on the airplane and about to head to the PHXAM skateboarding convention in Phoenix when a flight attendant asked him to step off the plane.

He later found out that someone had a problem with the logo on his shirt, which showed two handguns under the Atlanta skyline.

"For us, the picture, this is an artistic design, so for us, it's really First Amendment," said Maluwi Davis, Mallory's attorney. "It doesn't even rise to the level of the Second Amendment issue, because he didn't have a physical gun. Just a cartoon drawing that really is his logo for his skate business and his band. I mean, when we start regulating that, we're in trouble."

Frontier Airlines tells CBS46 that Mallory became disruptive when he was told the skateboard can only travel in checked baggage. The airline says when he wouldn't follow instructions, he was removed from the plane. He was also given a refund.

