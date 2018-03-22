LSU bars fraternity linked to hazing death of Roswell student

Louisiana State University has rescinded the registration of a fraternity linked to the hazing death of a freshman student last year.

The college on Wednesday said that Phi Delta Theta won't be able to sponsor events or take on new members at LSU until the end of 2032.

The announcement comes after state lawmakers in a House criminal justice committee OK'd a bill strengthening the criminal penalties for hazing in the wake of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver's death. That measure now moves to the full House of Representatives for more debate.

Phi Delta Theta suspended its LSU chapter shortly after Gruver's death in September.

Gruver died with a blood alcohol blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.