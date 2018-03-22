Leading AIDS researcher selected as CDC director

An AIDS researcher has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.More >
An AIDS researcher has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
One victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the head. Both were transported to an area hospital.More >
A total of 10 horses from Little Creek Horse Farm trotted through an open gate and ended up on the highway.More >
A total of 10 horses from Little Creek Horse Farm trotted through an open gate and ended up on the highway.More >
Some drivers in DeKalb County were able to receive prayer Saturday morning without having to leave their cars.More >
Some drivers in DeKalb County were able to receive prayer Saturday morning without having to leave their cars.More >
Mental health issues have been top of mind lately from politics to schools to crimes.More >
Mental health issues have been top of mind lately from politics to schools to crimes.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
Star witness Dani Jo Carter wrapped up her two-and-a-half days on the witness stand with a surprising story. Carter testified in the murder trial of Tex McIver, who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver. He says it was an accident.More >
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >