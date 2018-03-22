Woman robs Boost Mobile store with steak knife

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video robbing a Boost Mobile location with a steak knife.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 18 at the location on South Norcross Tucker Road.

Police say the woman pretended to shop in the store for nearly an hour and asked an associate to see an iPhone 6. Once the employee took the phone out of the case, the woman then produced a steak knife and demanded the phone.

She fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female with short, dark brown hair. She stands about 5'4" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She also has a mark or tattoo on her left temple.

If you have any information on her whereabouts. you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5367 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

