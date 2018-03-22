Sources: City of Atlanta computer systems dealing with cyberattack

Sources inside Atlanta City Hall confirm that the City of Atlanta is dealing with a cyberattack.

The cyberattack is causing outages on various computer systems. The City of Atlanta official Twitter account sent out a tweet saying:

“The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer-facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. Our @ATL_AIM team is working diligently with support from Microsoft to resolve this issue. Atlantaga.gov remains accessible. We will post any updates as we receive them. Thank you for your patience.”

Not much other information is known at this time, but we have a crew city hall gathering more information.

